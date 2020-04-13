The Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine of Central DuPage, Dr. Kevin Most, made his weekly appearance on the Bob Sirott Morning Show. He answered questions about the benefits of serology test for COVID-19, and when it might be available; the connection between lymph nodes, exercise and one’s immune system; the importance of Vitamins B, C, and D; and how marijuana could increase the risk of sever complications from the coronavirus.
Dr. Kevin Most: A serology test is a potential game-changer
