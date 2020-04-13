Listen Now
Dr. Kevin Most: A serology test is a potential game-changer

Health
A researcher works on virus replication in order to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus COVID-19, in Belo Horizonte, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, on March 26, 2020. – The Ministry of Health convened The Technological Vaccine Center of the Federal University of Minas Gerais laboratory to conduct research on the coronavirus COVID-19 in order to diagnose, test and develop a vaccine. (Photo by Douglas MAGNO / AFP) (Photo by DOUGLAS MAGNO/AFP via Getty Images)

The Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine of Central DuPage, Dr. Kevin Most, made his weekly appearance on the Bob Sirott Morning Show. He answered questions about the benefits of serology test for COVID-19, and when it might be available; the connection between lymph nodes, exercise and one’s immune system; the importance of Vitamins B, C, and D; and how marijuana could increase the risk of sever complications from the coronavirus.

