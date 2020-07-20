Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Dr. Kevin Most: A lesson in COVID testing

Health
Posted: / Updated:

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 26: A sign for Covid-19 Testing is seen at the entrance to Chadstone shopping Centre on June 26, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Victoria has recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases overnight, as testing a blitz has begun in Melbourne suburbs that have been identified as community transmission hotspots for coronavirus. Restrictions in Victoria have been tightened due to the spike in new cases across the state with premier Daniel Andrews extending the current state of emergency for at least four weeks to allow police the power to enforce social distancing rules. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

There are plenty of questions about testing for the corornavirus. Bob Sirott talked to Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, to get answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about COVID-19 testing. They covered who should be getting tested, whether the accuracy of tests changes, how often someone should get tested, and more.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Complete coverage | Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular