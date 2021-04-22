Dr. Jonah Stulberg: ‘The opioid crisis is still a big issue and it still needs to be forefront on our mind’

NORWICH, CT – MARCH 23: Oxycodone pain pills prescribed for a patient with chronic pain lie on display on March 23, 2016 in Norwich, CT. Communities nationwide are struggling with the unprecidented opioid pain pill and heroin addiction epidemic. On March 15, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), announced guidelines for doctors to reduce the amount of opioid painkillers prescribed, in an effort to curb the epidemic. The CDC estimates that most new heroin addicts first became hooked on prescription pain medication before graduating to heroin, which is stronger and cheaper. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

Jonah Stulberg, MD, General Surgeon at Northwestern Medicine and Todd Smith, Assistant Special Agent in Charge, DEA Chicago, join Anna to talk about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the opioid crisis and what we need to know about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

To find a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event near you, visit DEATakeBack.com. For information on Northwestern Medicine’s involvement and for tips on safe storage and disposal of medications, visit nm.org/opioidtakeback.