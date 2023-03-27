Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the psychological issues that lead to events like the Nashville shooting, the potential risks and benefits of Ozempic, and the high reports of strep infections.
