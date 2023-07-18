Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent to explain why there has been a rise in mosquito and tick-borne illnesses, and what you can do to protect yourself. Also, Dr. Adams discusses whether wearing hearing aids reduces your risk of having dementia.
"Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more."
