Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent to talk discuss things every parent should know about reducing viral infection, as children go back to class for the school year. Dr. Adams also discusses whether sleep apnea contributes to cardiovascular disease.
