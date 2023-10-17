Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent to explain why officials are seeing an uptick of diagnoses of alcoholic fatty liver disease and sounding the alarm for people to watch their diets. Dr. Adams also answers medical-related questions from WGN Radio listeners.
