Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent to talk about the new drug Veozah that has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat hot flashes caused by menopause and when it might be available. Dr. Adams also talks about the World Health Organization’s warning against artificial sweeteners for weight loss.

