Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine, joins Lisa Dent to discuss how the drug Semaglutide, sold under the brand names Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus and used to treat type 2 diabetes, is in short supply because that same drug has become a weight loss trend.

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”