Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the immunity you get with Covid vaccines. Plus, Jim answers listener health questions!
“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”
Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
Follow @LisaDentSpeaks
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka