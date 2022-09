Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the new booster shots being rolled out, if are going to be looking at annual COVID vaccinations, the likelihood we see a COVID variant arise that is more infectious than BA.5, the amount of immunity you have from a COVID infection, what we should know about mixing and matching vaccines, and what he makes of U.S. life expectancy declining.

