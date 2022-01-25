Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Will we need a yearly COVID-19 vaccine?

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about an op-ed in the Tribune that suggests that we should pivot from urging vaccination to making COVID-19 medications readily available, his thoughts about CPS’ COVID-19 Dashboard, if we are going to see an omicron specific vaccine soon, when the omicron surge might be over and the likelihood we see a yearly COVID-19 vaccine similar to a flu shot.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
