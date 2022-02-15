Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Will we need a 4th COVID shot?

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A local resident receives a booster shoot of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine against Covid-19 at a mass vaccination center operated by Japanese Self-Defense Force in Tokyo on January 31, 2022. (Photo by Eugene Hoshiko / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EUGENE HOSHIKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about coming out of the Omicron surge, the likelihood we see another COVID variant, if there is concern over unvaccinated people infecting vaccinated people, the waning efficacy of booster shots, and if it’s the right time to end mask mandates at the end of the month. Dr. Kopin also answers all of your medical questions.

