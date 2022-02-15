Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Will we need a 4th COVID shot?

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about coming out of the Omicron surge, the likelihood we see another COVID variant, if there is concern over unvaccinated people infecting vaccinated people, the waning efficacy of booster shots, and if it’s the right time to end mask mandates at the end of the month. Dr. Kopin also answers all of your medical questions.
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.