Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about what we know about long-COVID, the likelihood that people who have suffered a loss of taste and smell will get their senses back, and if we still need to wash our hands as profusely as we did at the start of the pandemic. Dr. Kopin also talks about the health of John Fetterman, the U.S. Senate candidate from Pennsylvania, ahead of his debate with Dr. Oz.

