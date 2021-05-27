Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Why we need to know how the coronavirus originated

Health
This aerial view shows the P4 laboratory (C) on the campus of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province on May 13, 2020. – Opened in 2018, the P4 lab, which is part of the greater Wuhan Institute of Virology and conducts research on the world’s most dangerous diseases, has been accused by top US officials of being the source of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP) (Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the safety of the Tokyo Olympic Games amid the pandemic, the Biden administration looking into the origins of the coronavirus, what we know about the likelihood of booster shots, and the effectiveness of the vaccines against severe illness and death.

