Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the safety of the Tokyo Olympic Games amid the pandemic, the Biden administration looking into the origins of the coronavirus, what we know about the likelihood of booster shots, and the effectiveness of the vaccines against severe illness and death.
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Why we need to know how the coronavirus originated
