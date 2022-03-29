Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the FDA authorizing second boosters for those 50 and older and some immunocompromised people, and when children under the age of 5 will be eligible for vaccination. And, as always, Dr. Kopin answers all of your medical questions.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.