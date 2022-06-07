Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about when we might see more people becoming eligible for a second booster shot, and the amount of people that have been infected by COVID over the last couple of weeks. And as always, Dr. Kopin answers all of your medical questions.
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Who is eligible for a second booster shot?
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
