Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: When will we need a COVID-19 booster shot?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: A dose of the new one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at a vaccination event at Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza in South Los Angeles on March 11, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The event was hosted by California health officials and FEMA. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is now the third coronavirus vaccine to receive emergency approval for use in the United States. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about a number of topics related to COVID-19 including the possibility of seeing more events coming to Chicago as the vaccine rollout continues, the importance of staying smart about masking and social distancing, how much we have learned about the virus since last year at this time and if we may need a booster shot to neutralize variants.

