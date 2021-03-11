Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about a number of topics related to COVID-19 including the possibility of seeing more events coming to Chicago as the vaccine rollout continues, the importance of staying smart about masking and social distancing, how much we have learned about the virus since last year at this time and if we may need a booster shot to neutralize variants.
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: When will we need a COVID-19 booster shot?
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.