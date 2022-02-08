Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: When will it be safe for vaccinated people to remove their masks while inside?

A sign asking people to wear a mask is displayed as moviegoers buy tickets at the AMC Burbank theatre on reopening day in Burbank, California, March 15, 2021. – Los Angeles and southern California is allowed to partially reopen indoor dining and movie theaters Governor Gavin Newsom announced last week, as the region hit key health criteria.
Slammed by a brutal Covid-19 pandemic winter spike, California has seen a rapid decline in infection rates in recent weeks as a vaccination rollout has delivered at least one dose to nearly a fifth of residents. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins guest host Anna Davlantes to talk about when we might see Illinois drop indoor mask mandates, the value of wearing a mask to prevent COVID infection, what we know about the flu season, and how effective the vaccines have been in preventing serious illness.

Popular