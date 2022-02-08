Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: When will it be safe for vaccinated people to remove their masks while inside?

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins guest host Anna Davlantes to talk about when we might see Illinois drop indoor mask mandates, the value of wearing a mask to prevent COVID infection, what we know about the flu season, and how effective the vaccines have been in preventing serious illness.
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.