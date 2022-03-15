Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about what we need to know about the new ‘Deltacron’ variant, the efficacy of vaccines against this variant, why he’s urging all city employees to get vaccinated, and when we might move from a pandemic to an endemic.
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: What you should know about the new ‘deltacron’ variant
by: Pete Zimmerman
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.