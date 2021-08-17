Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: What you should know about COVID booster shots

Volunteers in maroon shirts walk the neighborhood to let residents know about the Covid-19 vaccine location by AltaMed Health Services in Los Angeles, California on August 17, 2021. – LA County health officials will begin offering third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for people with severely compromised immune systems this weekend. The CDC has revealed about 1.1 million people have already gotten a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines on their own, although it remains unclear how many did so due to their weakened immune systems. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the U.S. advising boosters for most Americans 8 months after vaccination, if we know anything about boosters for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the uptick in the common cold this summer, the city of Chicago reinstating an indoor mask mandate despite vaccination status, the concern over the rise in Delta variant cases, the likelihood of having long-COVID if you have a breakthrough infection, and how long he expects COVID to be with us.

