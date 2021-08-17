Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: What you should know about COVID booster shots

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the U.S. advising boosters for most Americans 8 months after vaccination, if we know anything about boosters for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the uptick in the common cold this summer, the city of Chicago reinstating an indoor mask mandate despite vaccination status, the concern over the rise in Delta variant cases, the likelihood of having long-COVID if you have a breakthrough infection, and how long he expects COVID to be with us.