WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 16: Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Director, United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; speaks during the COVID Federal…
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 16: Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Director, United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; speaks during the COVID Federal Response Hearing on Capitol Hill on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. The hearing was held to examine and update the ongoing Federal response to COVID-19, focusing on current status and future planning. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 16: Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Director, United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; speaks during the COVID Federal…
WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 16: Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH, Director, United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; speaks during the COVID Federal Response Hearing on Capitol Hill on June 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. The hearing was held to examine and update the ongoing Federal response to COVID-19, focusing on current status and future planning. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.
Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)