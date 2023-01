Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about a virus that went through the Williams’ family over the holidays, his thoughts on what happened to Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin during the Monday Night Football game against the Bengals, if he expects to see an uptick of COVID cases after the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, and what we should know about new COVID variants.

