Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the benefits of “Damp January,” the nagging cough that many people are suffering from, what to know about the latest COVID strain, why people are not taking Paxlovid, and a new small study about potential treatments for Alzheimer’s. Dr. Kopin also answers all of your medical questions.

