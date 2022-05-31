Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about booster shot recommendations, the current COVID testing requirements to get back into the U.S., what we know about COVID-19 side effects, and why people continue to test positive for COVID even after weeks of not having symptoms. Dr. Kopin also answers all of your medical questions.
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: What to know about COVID vaccine side effects
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.