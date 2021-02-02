Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘What the vaccine does is it keeps us from getting really sick when we get infected with the virus. It probably does not keep everyone from getting infected with the virus’

PARIS (AP) — France will only administer the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to people under age 65, President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday after the government's health advisory body cited a lack of sufficient data about its effectiveness in older people.

The decision could shake up the French vaccination strategy, because the country has prioritized nursing home residents and people over 75. France had counted on the AstraZeneca vaccine for a large part of its upcoming inoculations, until the company announced delays affecting countries around Europe and the world.