Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘What the vaccine does is it keeps us from getting really sick when we get infected with the virus. It probably does not keep everyone from getting infected with the virus’

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to discuss some of the recent medical news in the celebrity world including the death of Dustin Diamond and legendary crooner Tony Bennett revealing his battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. Dr. Kopin also talks about the government investing $231.8 million to ramp up production of at-home COVID-19 tests that don’t require a prescription, how concerned we should be about the new variants of COVID and what you can safely do if you have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
