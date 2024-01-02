Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the amount of people that are sick right now, how indoor dryness makes it more difficult to recover from a respiratory infection, what should we know about the latest strain of COVID, and what happens when you stop taking weight-loss drugs. Dr. Kopin also answers your medical questions.
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: What happens if you stop taking weight-loss drugs?
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
