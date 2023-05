Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the WHO declaring an end to COVID-19 as a public health emergency, the Federal COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Declaration ending on Thursday, if this is a bad season for allergies, and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommending that women should start getting screening mammograms at the age of 40 rather than 50.

