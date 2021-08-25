Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: What does an FDA approved vaccine mean for us now?

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines' tough-talking President Rodrigo Duterte has confirmed rumblings that he will run next year for vice president, in what critics say is an attempt at an end-run around constitutional term limits.

Duterte, who is notorious for his vulgar rhetoric and crackdown on illegal drugs, which has killed thousands of mostly petty suspects, said in comments broadcast early Wednesday that he would run for vice president to “continue the crusade.”