Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: What does an FDA approved vaccine mean for us now?

Health
Posted: / Updated:

What changed with the full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the renaming of the, now FDA approved, Pfizer vaccine to Comirnaty, potential mandates for state employees to be vaccinated, the potential of natural, “vaccine-mediated,” immunity to occur in the not-too-distant future, as well as answer listener questions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories