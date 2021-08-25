Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the renaming of the, now FDA approved, Pfizer vaccine to Comirnaty, potential mandates for state employees to be vaccinated, the potential of natural, “vaccine-mediated,” immunity to occur in the not-too-distant future, as well as answer listener questions.
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: What does an FDA approved vaccine mean for us now?
Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.