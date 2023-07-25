Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about LeBron James’ son Bronny James suffering cardiac arrest, why Elon Musk shouldn’t promote anti-vaccine theories regarding Bronny’s condition, what we can take away from Senator Durbin contracting COVID for the third time, and how worried we should be about the extreme heat coming over the next few days.

