Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about when you should get a second booster, if we need to update current COVID-19 protocols, how many times can a person contract COVID, and a mask mandate coming back to Evanston High School.
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘We want to be done with the virus, but the virus is not yet done with us’
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.