Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘We need to get as many jabs into arms as we can because that’s how we are going to end this pandemic’

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins guest host Dean Richards to talk about a number of topics related to COVID-19 including President Biden saying he has a new goal of 200 million vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, why expects the struggle for people to obtain vaccines will become easier over the next month, the possibility of needing a booster shot down the road, the importance of still wearing masks and why you shouldn’t be apprehensive about getting the vaccine.

