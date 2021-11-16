Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘We may be done with the pandemic, but unfortunately the pandemic is not done with us’

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the upcoming Thanksgiving holidays and how we can celebrate safely, Cook County encouraging any adult to get a booster shot, if we should be concerned about an increase in COVID-19 cases, and the importance of getting your annual flu shot. Dr. Kopin also answers all of your medical questions.
Click for more.)
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter