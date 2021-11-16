Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘We may be done with the pandemic, but unfortunately the pandemic is not done with us’

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 12: A student receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Michele Clark High School on November 12, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The city of Chicago closed all public schools today, declaring the day Vaccination Awareness Day, with the hope of getting as many students as possible vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the upcoming Thanksgiving holidays and how we can celebrate safely, Cook County encouraging any adult to get a booster shot, if we should be concerned about an increase in COVID-19 cases, and the importance of getting your annual flu shot. Dr. Kopin also answers all of your medical questions.

