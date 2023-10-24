Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about John’s recent back discomfort, the importance of flexibility and core exercises for a healthy back, the benefits of cursive handwriting, how contagious is the common cold, if we should be wearing a mask if we are feeling ill, and the effectiveness of common decongestant.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.