Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about why he recommends that most people get the flu and COVID shot at the same time, the importance of getting the new COVID shot, if we should get shots in the same arm or different arm, what you should know about cholesterol and heart health, if over the counter medications are sufficient to treat a cold, and how to prevent cold and flu from spreading through your household.
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Tips to prevent the spread of cold and flu through your house
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.