Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘This virus will not continue to ravage the world the way that it has’

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the drop in COVID-19 cases in the U.S., how well the vaccines have been working, why we need to think of the coronavirus as being always among us, how much we are learning everyday about the coronavirus and how that is going to help in the future, the link between taste buds and COVID-19 severity and how Covid-19 variants will be given Greek alphabet names to avoid stigma.
