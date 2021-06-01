Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘This virus will not continue to ravage the world the way that it has’

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 29: Louie Perales is given the J&J COVID vaccine in coordination with the Cook County Health Dept. and the Chicago White Sox. Recipients were given a $25 card for discounts on concessions before Game One of a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the drop in COVID-19 cases in the U.S., how well the vaccines have been working, why we need to think of the coronavirus as being always among us, how much we are learning everyday about the coronavirus and how that is going to help in the future, the link between taste buds and COVID-19 severity and how Covid-19 variants will be given Greek alphabet names to avoid stigma.

