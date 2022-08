Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about when we are going to see the updated version of the COVID-19 vaccine, if he believes teachers and students should wear masks in class, and a new study that shows COVID-19 associated with increased risk of brain disorders two years after infection. And as always, Dr. Kopin answers all of your medical questions.

