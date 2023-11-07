Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about his thoughts on people being compensated for organ donations, the number of people who are sick right now, the challenge of telling these viruses apart, the importance of getting vaccines to keep you from getting sick, why you should continue to wash your hands, and an experimental spinal cord implant that helped a Parkinson’s patient walk.

