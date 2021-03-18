Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘The vaccines are holding up against the variants that are out there right now’

Health
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 09: Dr. Mark McGuire prepares a COVID-19 vaccine for a United Airlines employee at United’s onsite clinic at O’Hare International Airport on March 09, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. United has been vaccinating about 250 of their O’Hare employees at the clinic each day for the past several days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about a number of topics related to COVID-19 including Governor Pritzker announcing a “bridge phase” between Phases 4 and 5 in his Restore Illinois plan, how the vaccine distribution is going in the state, CDC revisiting advice on spacing between school students amid new evidence and the EU’s drug regulatory agency saying that the AstraZeneca vaccine doesn’t increase the overall incidence of blood clots and that the benefits of using it outweigh the possible risks.

