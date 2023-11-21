Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about the amount of COVID patients they are seeing in the hospital, why you should get the new COVID vaccine if you are older or have chronic health issues, how few people in the U.S. have received the new COVID shot, and his thoughts on Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ) suggesting that the use of weight loss drug Ozempic could reduce the deficit. Dr. Kopin also answers all of your medical questions.

