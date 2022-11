Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about what you should know before gathering with your family this Thanksgiving, how concerned we should be about the combination of COVID, RSV, and the flu, what we know about COVID surging in China, and the importance of being aware of other people as we gather for the holidays. And, as always, Dr. Kopin answers all of your medical questions.

