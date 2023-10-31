Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John to give more advice on ways to keep your back healthy and strong, the amount of viruses that are around right now, if we should get a COVID shot and a flu shot at the same time, what we should know about RSV, and the effectiveness of face coverings to prevent virus spread. Dr. Kopin also answers all of your medical questions.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction