Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John to give more advice on ways to keep your back healthy and strong, the amount of viruses that are around right now, if we should get a COVID shot and a flu shot at the same time, what we should know about RSV, and the effectiveness of face coverings to prevent virus spread. Dr. Kopin also answers all of your medical questions.
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Should you get flu and COVID shot at the same time?
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.