Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Should you get a COVID test after attending a large gathering?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 12: Residents arrive for COVID-19 and COVID-19 antibody tests at a mobile test site being run by Roseland Community Hospital on December 12, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The seven-day positivity rate in Illinois has been slowly receding but currently stands at 10.8%. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the rise in COVID cases across the country, the uptick in people getting vaccinated, the amount of children contracting COVID-19, famed disease expert Larry Brilliant saying ‘we’re closer to the beginning’ of COVID pandemic than the end, how concerned we should be about contracting COVID if we attended a large event, and the difference between natural immunity and vaccine acquired immunity.

