Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Should you be concerned about the Delta-plus variant?

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Canadian National's CEO is retiring instead of staying to fight against an an investor who has been pushing for his ouster.

The Montreal-based railroad on Tuesday announced JJ Ruest's decision to retire at the end of January without mentioning the pressure it is facing from the London-based investment firm TCI Fund. The fund is also seeking several operational changes at Canadian National in the wake of its failed attempt to acquire Kansas City Southern railroad.