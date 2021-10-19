Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Should you be concerned about the Delta-plus variant?

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the FDA saying it’s okay to mix and match booster shots, and FDA panel unanimously recommending J&J booster shots to adults who already got the first dose, if we should be concerned that General Colin Powell died of complications due to COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, if you need a booster now if you have had COVID and also are fully vaccinated and what we know about the Delta Plus mutation.
Click for more.)
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter