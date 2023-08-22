Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about what we need to know about shingles and the shingles vaccine, when we will see a new COVID booster, and a new study that shows what arm you get the COVID shot in could make a difference in your immune response. Dr. Kopin also answers all of your medical questions.
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Shingles vaccine, updated COVID booster, and more
by: Pete Zimmerman
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.