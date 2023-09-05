Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about a number of medical stories in the news including Senator Mitch McConnell freezing up during a press conference and singer Jimmy Buffett passing away from a rare form of skin cancer. Dr. Kopin also tells us when we can expect an updated COVID booster.
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: Sen. McConnell’s health, Jimmy Buffett’s skin cancer, next COVID booster
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.