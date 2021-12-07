Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘People who are sick enough to require admission to the hospital, the vast majority of them are unvaccinated’

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the increase in the amount of people that are being admitted to the hospital with COVID, the chances that omicron replaces delta as the predominant COVID strain in the world, and what we know about the gum laced with a plant-grown protein that was found to reduce COVID-19 transmission by 95%. Dr. Kopin also answers all your medical questions.
Click for more.)
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter