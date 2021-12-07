Dr. Jeffrey Kopin: ‘People who are sick enough to require admission to the hospital, the vast majority of them are unvaccinated’

Health
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 03: People line up outside of a free COVID-19 vaccination site that opened today in the Hubbard Place apartment building on December 3, 2021 in Washington, DC. The DC Department of Health is stepping up vaccination and booster shots as more cases of the Omicron variant are being discovered in the United States. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the increase in the amount of people that are being admitted to the hospital with COVID, the chances that omicron replaces delta as the predominant COVID strain in the world, and what we know about the gum laced with a plant-grown protein that was found to reduce COVID-19 transmission by 95%. Dr. Kopin also answers all your medical questions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Anna Davlantes
Weekdays 1-4pm AnnaDavlantes

Anna Davlantes is a Chicago native, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning journalist who has broken major stories, passionately told small stories and exposed corruption that has prompted major investigations and reform. (Click for more.)

Popular