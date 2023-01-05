Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Lisa Dent to explain why the new omicron subvariant known as XBB.1.5 is the most transmissible strain to date, and why it’s important for people to be current with their vaccines.

