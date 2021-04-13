Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Dr. Jeffrey Kopin on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause: ‘There’s nothing at all that’s been revealed today that should cause anybody to panic’

A medical worker prepares a syringe with a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 399 union hall vaccination site in Chicago, Illinois, on April 6, 2021. – One US patient died from blood clotting complications after receiving the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine while another is in critical condition, senior scientist for the Food and Drug Administration, Peter Marks, said on April 13, 2021. Overall, six women aged between 18 to 48 developed a rare form of brain blood clotting with low blood platelets between six and 13 days after receiving the shot. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP) (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, chief medical officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins Anna to talk about the news that the U.S. is calling for a pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to blood clot concerns.

