Dr. Jeffrey Kopin on CPS moving to a mask-optional policy: ‘I think mask-optional makes a lot of sense now’

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about Omicron spread in Ukraine prior to be invaded by Russia, the safety of CPS moving to ‘mask-optional’ starting next Monday, the importance of getting children vaccinated, mild COVID cases being linked to brain damage, and Florida recommending against COVID vaccines for healthy children.
