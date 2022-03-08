Dr. Jeffrey Kopin on CPS moving to a mask-optional policy: ‘I think mask-optional makes a lot of sense now’

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JANUARY 12: Students arrive for classes at A. N. Pritzker elementary school on January 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Students in Chicago public schools are returning to school today after classes were canceled for the past six days as the city sparred with the teacher’s union over COVID-19 safety measures. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dr. Jeffrey Kopin, Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, joins John Williams to talk about Omicron spread in Ukraine prior to be invaded by Russia, the safety of CPS moving to ‘mask-optional’ starting next Monday, the importance of getting children vaccinated, mild COVID cases being linked to brain damage, and Florida recommending against COVID vaccines for healthy children.

